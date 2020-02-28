Jayron Kearse sentenced to probation, community service

Getty Images

Vikings safety Jayron Kearse pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his arrest last October in Minnesota on Thursday.

Kearse was arrested in Minnesota after failing a field sobriety test and also faced charges related to having a handgun without a permit. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Kearse pleaded guilty to fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and possessing a pistol in public without a permit. Three other charges were dismissed.

Kearse has been sentenced to probation and community service. He will also be required to go through a substance abuse program, participate in a victim impact panel and hand over the firearm. The gun charge will be taken off Kearse’s record if he remains out of further legal trouble for a year.

The NFL will likely discipline Kearse at some point. He is set to become a free agent in March.