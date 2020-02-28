Jeff Okudah: It would be “magical” to play with Darius Slay

Getty Images

Jeff Okudah is expected to be the first cornerback off the board in this year’s draft and some think he could wind up with the Lions to begin his NFL career.

If that’s the case, Okudah may get to play with someone he’s admired quite a while. The former Ohio State star met the media at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Friday and said that he has been “trying to emulate what” Darius Slay does on the field since he was in high school.

Given the high regard he has for Slay, it’s little surprise that he’d be down for playing with Slay in Detroit.

“Magical. I think it’d be really tough for that division,” Okudah said, via Chris Burke of TheAthletic.com

While Okudah would like to team up with Slay, his chances of landing in Detroit might go up if the veteran isn’t there. The Lions have talked to other teams about a trade involving Slay and his departure would leave an opening on defense for the top corner in this year’s class.