Jeff Okudah will work out at Scouting Combine, so he can leave legacy

Getty Images

When Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah was preparing for the Scouting Combine, he watched video of some of his favorite players working out.

So he wants to make his own mark, even if it makes him a rarity.

Via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com, Okudah said he’d do all the drills later this week, which makes him a bit of a standout since other top-tier picks such as Joe Burrow and Chase Young will not.

“I think going to the Combine has always been a dream,” Okudah said. “So, just being here is a dream come true and I think you go back and watch all these Combine videos, for me, I watched Jalen Ramsey‘s Combine video, Patrick Peterson‘s Combine video, I want someone down the road say, ‘I want to watch Jeff Okudah’s Combine video.”’

He put Ramsey and Peterson’s workout numbers on the wall in his apartment, and could surpass them in one category. They were each picked fifth overall, and Okudah could surpass that.

“Right now, in my apartment, I have a whiteboard, I have all of Jalen Ramsey’s and Patrick Peterson’s combine numbers on there,” Okudah said. “So, I think it’s just about putting my numbers up with theirs, about going into the field work, showing really good footwork, really loose hips and that I’m feeling good.”

It won’t be easy to surpass their workout numbers. Peterson ran a 4.34 40-yard dash, with a 38-inch vertical jump, and a 10-foot-6-broad jump. Ramsey’s 40 was slightly slower (4.41), but he had a 41½-inch vertical and an 11-3 broad jump.