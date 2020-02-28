Jon Gruden can’t wait for Rod Marinelli to get to work with linemen

Getty Images

Raiders coach Jon Gruden wasn’t unhappy with former defensive line coach Brentson Buckner.

But the chance to reunite with Rod Marinelli made it an easy call for Gruden to make a change there.

Via Myles Simmons of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gruden called parting ways with Buckner (who quickly found work with the Cardinals) “a tough one.”

“But I just happen to think Marinelli’s the best in the world at what he does,” Gruden said. “I think Arden Key, Cle[lin] Ferrell, Maxx Crosby, P.J. Hall, [Maurice] Hurst — all our young guys are really going to benefit from Marinelli just like everybody else has.”

Between Ferrell, last year’s No. 4 overall pick, and Crosby, the fourth-rounder who had 10 sacks as a rookie, Marinelli has plenty of potential to work with.

“They’re going to be stronger, bigger people, and they’re going to be more experienced in the NFL and in our system,” Gruden said. “I just think with Marinelli in the room with those guys, hopefully, Arden Key comes back stronger and healthier than he has been, and perhaps we add another player or two so the competition fuels it all. That’s what I’m after.”

Marinelli was in Dallas last season, but was Gruden’s assistant head coach and line coach in Tampa, before leaving for a head coaching chance in Detroit.