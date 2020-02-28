Jonathan Taylor blazes the 40 yard dash in 4.41 seconds

Getty Images

The running backs are running tonight, and one of them has run particularly fast.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor generated a 4.41-second effort on Friday night in Indianapolis. Not bad for a guy who is north of 220 pounds.

Coupled with three seasons of tremendous production at the college level — he had more than 6,000 yards in three seasons — Taylor seems to be on track to be one of the top running backs taken in the 2020 draft.

Taylor visited with PFT Live earlier in the week.