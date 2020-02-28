Kemal Ishmael not expected back with Falcons

Getty Images

The Falcons recently indicated that tight end Austin Hooper and linebacker De'Vondre Campbell won’t be re-signed ahead of free agency, which means that there’s a pretty good chance that both of them will be playing elsewhere next season.

It looks like Kemal Ishmael will be on the same list. Ishmael’s agent Fred Lyles told D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the team let him know that they won’t be re-signing his client.

Ishmael has played for the Falcons since they drafted him in the seventh round of the 2013 draft. He came into the league as a safety and has been used at that spot as well as linebacker over the course of his career. Ishmael has also been a regular on special teams for Atlanta.

Ishmael had 44 tackles and a forced fumble last season.