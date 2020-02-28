Mekhi Becton runs a 5.11 40-yard-dash

Getty Images

When Mekhi Becton stopped by PFT Live this week, he told Mike Florio and Charean Williams that his goal was to run the 40-yard-dash in 5.2 seconds at the Scouting Combine.

Becton, who is the largest player at the Combine at 6’7″ and 364 pounds, did a little bit better than that on Friday. The former Louisville offensive tackle was unofficially clocked at 5.11 seconds on his first run in Indianapolis. His second run came in at 5.13 seconds

Per ProFootballReference.com, that’s the fastest a player who weighs more than 347 pounds has ever run at the Combine. Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea ran a 5.1 40 at that weight in 2018.

Becton, who trained with Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson, had a 10-yard split of 1.8 seconds on his first run and 1.77 seconds on his second. Per Dane Brugler of TheAthletic, the average 10-yard split of the top 30 tackles is 1.79 seconds.

While no team is likely to ask Becton to sprint 40 yards on a regular basis, the burst he showed on Friday should only help him reach his goal of going in the top 10 in April.