Mickey Loomis: We have a vision for Taysom Hill

There’s been plenty of discussion about the quarterback position in New Orleans over the last few weeks and it remained a main topic of conversation for General Manager Mickey Loomis in Indianapolis this week.

Loomis said that the team is waiting for clarity on the Collective Bargaining Agreement before delving into serious talks with Drew Brees about his new contract and they’re also still plotting their course when it comes to Taysom Hill. The team has made it clear that they want Hill to remain in town, but Loomis said that the team’s still figuring out the best way to make that happen.

“We’ll figure out something. He’s unique, he’s not the only one that ever existed but he’s unique when you look around the league, so we’re going to have to look at it in that way. I don’t have an answer for you right now,” Loomis said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “But I do know this — we love Taysom love what he’s done for us. He’s got a bright future. We have a vision for him. I think he feels the same way, I think he feels strongly about his experience in New Orleans and would love to be back with us. That’s 90 percent of the battle.”

The Saints can tender Hill as a restricted free agent, which would leave the door open for another team to sign him to a contract they are unwilling or unable to match. They would get draft pick compensation in that case, although they could also sign him to an extension that takes him totally off the market.