New CBA could push cap as high as $205 million for 2020

The NFL and NFLPA have added specificity to the range that was first identified in December, selecting an even $200 million as the 2020 salary cap. And there will be even more specificity eventually added if the proposed CBA is ratified before the start of the new league year.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the new CBA currently is expected instantly increase the $200 million cap for 2020 by anywhere from $3 million to $5 million per team. That’s an estimate for now, with the final amount being negotiable — as the salary cap always is.

Again, these are estimates for now. The minimum, however, will be $200 million. The only question is the extent to which that number will go up, if the players ratify a new labor deal before March 18. That answer will be resolved, as it always is, via talks between the league and the union.