NFL quietly yielded on issue of stadium credits

Posted by Mike Florio on February 28, 2020, 11:02 AM EST
Getty Images

When the NFL and NFL Players Association first started negotiating a new CBA last year, one of the potentially significant sticking points came from the issue of stadium credits. At some point in the past year, the NFL quietly yielded on that point.

Per a source with knowledge of the dynamics of the talks, the league eventually surrendered on the effort to take significant money off the top in order to devote that money to paying for stadium construction and renovation.

Before 2011, the players received 60 percent of the split, but only after management carved off significant dollars for various forms of expenses. With the 2011 labor deal, the focus shifted to the gross. Since then, the amount has hovered in the range of 47 percent.

The league wanted to bolster “stadium credits” to help finance expensive new stadiums, like Kroenkeworld in Inglewood. The NFLPA pushed back; the belief as of July was that the players would argue that, if they’re going to help pay for stadiums, they should have a say in where the stadiums are built and how much they cost and how big they are, etc.

By logical extension, the NFLPA also should have a say in decisions like franchise relocation. In St. Louis, for example, Stan Kroenke and the Rams could have finagled significant public money, and in turn spent significantly less private money from both league and union. If the players are going to be contributing to the funding, why shouldn’t they have a voice in whether the Rams would have taken the deal in St. Louis instead of paying for all of a much more expensive venue in L.A.

It’s unclear why, when, or how the issue was removed from the discussion, but it’s not part of the deal. Which means that the 48 percent cut for the players (48.5 percent when 17 games arrive) won’t be affected by money being taken off the top for stadium funding.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “NFL quietly yielded on issue of stadium credits

  1. Why should players contribute to building stadiums when the expense can be transferred on to tax-payers?

  2. “48 percent cut for the players (48.5 percent when 17 games arrive)”

    So the players effectively get 3% of the gross per game for the first 16 games, but only 1/2 of 1% for the 17th?

    Talk about a crappy deal for the players. They put themselves at the same risk of injury for 1/6 of the amount allocated for the other 16 games

  3. he NFLPA should have no decision on where franchises are located, thats up to the owner.

    >> In St. Louis, for example, Stan Kroenke and the Rams could have finagled significant public money, and in turn spent significantly less private money from both league and union.

    He is a smart businessman, he realized he could make more moving to LA. Do you want 100% of something small or a percentage of something large?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!