NFLPA not sure when CBA ballots will go out to players

When the week began, it was thought that the NFLPA might be sending the proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement to the entire membership for a vote shortly after a Tuesday meeting with ownership but that wasn’t the case.

As the week comes to an end, it remains unclear when the ballots will go out to players to vote on accepting the deal. Jim Trotter of NFL Media reported that it looked like that would happen on Monday, but NFLPA assistant executive director of external affairs George Atallah said that was not the case.

Atallah told Trotter that lawyers for the union are still reviewing the document and that the process won’t be rushed in order to expedite the vote. Owners approved the proposed CBA last week.

The wait for this week’s meeting led the NFL and NFLPA to push back the start of the window to use the franchise tag two days. It’s not clear if there will be any other adjustments to the offseason calendar due to the wait for the players to cast their votes.