Raiders’ background check turned up 37 parking tickets for TCU’s Ross Blacklock

Getty Images

TCU defensive lineman Ross Blacklock was surprised by something he heard when he met with the Las Vegas Raiders at the Scouting Combine.

Blacklock said the Raiders had thoroughly researched him, and sprung on him something from his background check that he didn’t know.

“The Raiders told me about my 37 parking tickets that I didn’t know about,” Blacklock said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com.

How could Blacklock have 37 tickets and not know? TCU’s campus parking enforcement charges fines directly to students’ accounts, and Blacklock (like a lot of college students) didn’t pay close attention to his money. The fines were being paid and Blacklock wasn’t noticing.

Blacklock was the 2017 Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, but he missed the entire 2018 season with an Achilles injury. In 2019 he rebounded to be a first-team All-Big 12 selection.