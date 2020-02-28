Report: NFL, NFLPA projecting salary cap of $200 million in 2020

Getty Images

NFL teams will have more money to spend this offseason. How much more?

The NFL and the Players Association project a salary cap of roughly $200 million per team in 2020, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. With negotiations ongoing, it remains to be seen what the actual number ends up being.

The cap was $188.2 million in 2019.

Players are expected to vote on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement next week, with the new year scheduled to begin March 18.

“Whether, and how much more, the salary cap would rise in 2020 under a new CBA would depend on whether that additional revenue is counted towards salary cap or benefits,” Pelissero adds.

Revenue will increase from expanded playoffs, with the postseason expected to include an additional wild-card team in each conference for a total of two additional wild-card games.

Pelissero adds that bigger jumps are expected in the salary cap in 2021 and beyond, assuming players ratify the CBA.