Report: Packers planning a run at Austin Hooper

It looks like Austin Hooper‘s going to a popular name in the NFC North when free agency opens next month.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports that the Packers plan to make a run at the tight end. That comes after another report that indicates the Bears have also targeted Hooper as a player they’d like to add to their offense.

The Packers had Jimmy Graham, Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan and Jace Sternberger at tight end last season. Lewis is a free agent and there’s been speculation about the team moving on from Graham this offseason.

Hooper is hitting free agency off a season that saw him make the Pro Bowl after catching 75 passes for 787 yards and six touchdowns. The Falcons have already said that Hooper will be hitting the market and there figure to be teams other than the Bears and Packers interested in his services.