Report: Packers planning a run at Austin Hooper

Posted by Josh Alper on February 28, 2020, 11:03 AM EST
It looks like Austin Hooper‘s going to a popular name in the NFC North when free agency opens next month.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports that the Packers plan to make a run at the tight end. That comes after another report that indicates the Bears have also targeted Hooper as a player they’d like to add to their offense.

The Packers had Jimmy Graham, Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan and Jace Sternberger at tight end last season. Lewis is a free agent and there’s been speculation about the team moving on from Graham this offseason.

Hooper is hitting free agency off a season that saw him make the Pro Bowl after catching 75 passes for 787 yards and six touchdowns. The Falcons have already said that Hooper will be hitting the market and there figure to be teams other than the Bears and Packers interested in his services.

6 responses to “Report: Packers planning a run at Austin Hooper

  1. It makes sense for the Packers, who love to chase tight ends in free agency, but Hooper should know that Green Bay is where tight ends go to die.

  2. Cool.

    Still need 2 or 3 more legit WR, and maybe sign someone proven instead of drafting 4 more dudes in hopes of one sticking.

  4. The Packers can run after every free agent but if they don’t overpay market value who will choose to live in Green Bay?

  5. Don’t know why he’d sign with the Bears. If the Pack dumps Graham’s overpaid dead weight, signing Hooper makes a lot of sense.

  6. cheeseisfattening says:
    February 28, 2020 at 11:53 am
    The Packers can run after every free agent but if they don’t overpay market value who will choose to live in Green Bay?
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    Whoever wants to win.

    Next.

