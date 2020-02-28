Report: Rams talked to Jordan Reed

Getty Images

Former Washington tight end Jordan Reed wants to keep playing. Whether that’s a good idea for a man with seven reported concussions is a question for Jordan Reed.

But if he is to return to the field, there could be some interest from someone who knows him.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, the Rams have spoken with Reed about a possible deal.

There’s an obvious familiarity with coach Sean McVay from his days in Washington (including Reed’s career-best 2015 season when he had 87 catches for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns).

But that also means McVay is well-familiar with Reed’s medical record, and knows that Reed isn’t often well enough to be that kind of contributor. Reed’s played just 65 games in seven seasons, and didn’t play at all last year after suffering his latest concussion in a preseason game.

A team might be interested in what Reed can do in the passing game, but they also have to know there’s a risk involved also.

The Rams also don’t have a glaring need at the position, with ascending tight end Tyler Higbee (who was third on the team with 69 receptions last year) and former second-rounder Gerald Everett.