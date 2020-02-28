Ron Rivera says Dwayne Haskins will “understand” team’s interest in QB prospects

Posted by Charean Williams on February 28, 2020, 11:37 AM EST
Ron Rivera created headlines earlier this week when he revealed Washington is meeting with Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa.

The team has the second overall choice but drafted quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the 15th overall choice a year ago.

Rivera defended Washington’s decision to do its due diligence on the top quarterbacks and said the team might even bring in both quarterbacks for visits.

“I just think it’s what you’re supposed to do,” Rivera told Redskins Talk podcast on NBC Sports Washington. “Of course, that’s one thing that people want to jump on and sink their teeth into and create stuff. All we’re doing is our due diligence. If we don’t look at those guys and something crazy happened, then we’d sit there and look silly.”

The Bengals are expected to take Burrow with the No. 1 overall choice. Washington still likely ends up with Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young, but its draft position also likely leads to trade interest.

The Cardinals, though, used two top-10 picks on quarterbacks in back-to-back years, trading Josh Rosen, the 10th overall choice in 2018, to the Dolphins last year after selecting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall. So it’s not out of the question that Washington would draft another quarterback.

“We’re going to cover all our bases and just see what happens,” Rivera said. “Everybody wants to know what we’re going to do. We can’t tell you what we’re going to do because we don’t know what’s going to happen in front of us.”

Rivera is not worried about how Haskins reacts to the news.

“I think Dwayne is smart enough to understand,” Rivera said. “I really do. It’s been a neat development of a relationship right now between he and I. I think the one thing that I really do appreciate is his hard work already. And I think that’s what everybody needs, to just take a step back and understand that all we’re doing is our due diligence.”

5 responses to “Ron Rivera says Dwayne Haskins will “understand” team’s interest in QB prospects

  2. The #2 pick is worth less in trade if he says a QB is off the table. I’m sure they’re also going to sell the idea that Tua/Herbert is worth a #2 to other teams. If your going to sell something, you better know what your selling.

    I’d say the odds of moving down for more picks has increased with his comments.

    I can’t imagine Washington drafts another QB at #2. Ideally, I’d want to move back to #10 – #15 and take a WR and a ton of other picks.

  3. Dwayne, we will interview a couple of very talented individuals for your position, maybe just a backup, maybe not. But you’re SMART enough to understand our position, right? No hard feeling?

  4. Snyder made the Haskins pick last year. Of course one of the first things he asked Rivera is whether he’d be willing to work with Haskins. And of course, Rivera said yes, otherwise he would not have been hired.

    This is all for show. Rivera has no intention of taking Tua. He has a reputation of being a gambler, but he’s a fairly conservative coach. He’s taking Young, the safe pick.

    As a skins fan, though, I wish they’d take Tua. Sure, he may never be an elite QB due to injuries, but I think he has the potential to carry a team to the SB. I don’t see Haskins ever being able to do that.

