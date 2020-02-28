Ron Rivera says Dwayne Haskins will “understand” team’s interest in QB prospects

Getty Images

Ron Rivera created headlines earlier this week when he revealed Washington is meeting with Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa.

The team has the second overall choice but drafted quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the 15th overall choice a year ago.

Rivera defended Washington’s decision to do its due diligence on the top quarterbacks and said the team might even bring in both quarterbacks for visits.

“I just think it’s what you’re supposed to do,” Rivera told Redskins Talk podcast on NBC Sports Washington. “Of course, that’s one thing that people want to jump on and sink their teeth into and create stuff. All we’re doing is our due diligence. If we don’t look at those guys and something crazy happened, then we’d sit there and look silly.”

The Bengals are expected to take Burrow with the No. 1 overall choice. Washington still likely ends up with Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young, but its draft position also likely leads to trade interest.

The Cardinals, though, used two top-10 picks on quarterbacks in back-to-back years, trading Josh Rosen, the 10th overall choice in 2018, to the Dolphins last year after selecting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall. So it’s not out of the question that Washington would draft another quarterback.

“We’re going to cover all our bases and just see what happens,” Rivera said. “Everybody wants to know what we’re going to do. We can’t tell you what we’re going to do because we don’t know what’s going to happen in front of us.”

Rivera is not worried about how Haskins reacts to the news.

“I think Dwayne is smart enough to understand,” Rivera said. “I really do. It’s been a neat development of a relationship right now between he and I. I think the one thing that I really do appreciate is his hard work already. And I think that’s what everybody needs, to just take a step back and understand that all we’re doing is our due diligence.”