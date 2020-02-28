Tom Brady’s not the only sought-after Patriots free agent

Getty Images

One of the factors that’s supposedly significant to Tom Brady in his pending free agency is the cast of offensive talent around him.

His current team had problems putting passing targets in front of him last year, and now could be faced with an exodus on the offensive line.

According to Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com, the talk around the Scouting Combine is that Patriots guard Joe Thuney could command $14 million to $15 million per year in free agency. That could make him the highest-paid guard in the league, depending on where he falls in that range.

Thuney is No. 18 on PFT’s Free Agent Top 100, and the 12th ranked non-quarterback on that list.

Howe also reports significant interest in center Ted Karras, which could push him near $10 million a year. The Patriots are hoping that David Andrews returns from the blood clots that kept him off the field last year, so they may not get in a bidding war for Karras.

Of course, the Patriots are no strangers to losing offensive linemen in free agency, with Trent Brown (Raiders) and Nate Solder (Giants) departing on top deals the last two offseasons. So they might be able to adjust, but in the past, that adjustment was made knowing they had a certain quarterback out there to cover for other flaws on the roster.