Tom Brady’s not the only sought-after Patriots free agent

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 28, 2020, 9:15 AM EST
Getty Images

One of the factors that’s supposedly significant to Tom Brady in his pending free agency is the cast of offensive talent around him.

His current team had problems putting passing targets in front of him last year, and now could be faced with an exodus on the offensive line.

According to Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com, the talk around the Scouting Combine is that Patriots guard Joe Thuney could command $14 million to $15 million per year in free agency. That could make him the highest-paid guard in the league, depending on where he falls in that range.

Thuney is No. 18 on PFT’s Free Agent Top 100, and the 12th ranked non-quarterback on that list.

Howe also reports significant interest in center Ted Karras, which could push him near $10 million a year. The Patriots are hoping that David Andrews returns from the blood clots that kept him off the field last year, so they may not get in a bidding war for Karras.

Of course, the Patriots are no strangers to losing offensive linemen in free agency, with Trent Brown (Raiders) and Nate Solder (Giants) departing on top deals the last two offseasons. So they might be able to adjust, but in the past, that adjustment was made knowing they had a certain quarterback out there to cover for other flaws on the roster.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Tom Brady’s not the only sought-after Patriots free agent

  3. Wow. Karras to 10 mil per? I mean, he did a nice job, but this would mean BB has to go heavy at OL in the draft because Andrews is probably the best Center in the league, who would be immediately underpaid if Karras got 10 mil per.

    Wow.

    For anyone claiming it’s all about Brady or whatever, you couldn’t be any more clueless.

    And, this proves once Wynn got in a LT last year, the O Line was just fine. Thuney is the best LG in the conference.

    Said it all along. BB fleeced the Cardinals in the Chandler Jones deal. That said, someone would be crazy to pay a Guard 14 mil per.

  6. Free agents on the Patriots have a choice to make… Continue to win with the Pats or get paid by another team and not win. We Pats fans want our FAs to stay, but bear them no ill will when they leave for the bucks.

  8. Hopefully Thuney and Karras send Dante Scarnecchia a nice thank you note after they cash their first paychecks. Can’t see the Patriots spending on either of those guys at the salaries they’re apparently commanding.

    There are other interesting names available as well. Van Noy is going to field a lot of offers and he’ll be pricey to retain. Do you think someone like Flores in Miami or Patricia in Detroit (still working on changing the team culture) might be willing to overpay for a McCourty, Slater, Ebner, etc? Could be more roster changes than normal in Foxboro beyond just QB.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!