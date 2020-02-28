Tom Telesco: I’m making decisions to win games, not to sell tickets

Getty Images

The Chargers are parting ways with Philip Rivers after a long run and that puts them in the market for a quarterback this offseason.

It’s also made for frequent links to a possible run at signing Tom Brady when free agency opens next month. Speculation about such interest often goes beyond the field to mention the Chargers’ need to build their fan base in Los Angeles as they move into a new stadium for the 2020 season.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said “winning tends to bring people in” when asked about business considerations to potential roster moves.

“You have to be careful about splashes,” Telesco said. “Not a lot of substance to it usually, not a lot of sustainability. You gotta be careful with that. You’re making decisions to win football games.”

It would be hard to argue that trying to sign Brady would be a negative when it comes to ticket sales, but his on-field resume makes it just as hard to argue that it would be the main reason for going that route. That said, the prospect of higher fan interest could play into the size of the offer the Chargers would be willing to make next month.