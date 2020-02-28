Tony Romo stays with CBS, at $17 million per year

Getty Images

At times it seemed like it was going to be close enough to make a grown man say “ooooo” and “eeeee.” In the end, however, Tony Romo opted to stay put.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports that Romo has signed a long-term deal to stay at CBS. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that the deal is worth an unprecedented $17 million per year.

Under his last contract with the Cowboys, Romo was making $18 million per year.

ESPN was believed to be interested in hiring Romo, whose three-year deal at CBS had expired. And some ridiculously big numbers had been bandied about. CBS had a right of first refusal under its prior contract with Romo.

As Ourand notes, the deal shows that CBS intends to have an NFL deal when the current contracts renew. That process is expected to commence once the NFL and NFL Players Association finalize a new CBA.