Tristan Wirfs sets Combine offensive lineman records in vertical, broad jumps

No offensive lineman in Combine history can jump like Tristan Wirfs.

Wirfs, who played his college football at Iowa, put up a 36.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot, 1-inch broad jump today at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

That vertical is the best ever for an offensive lineman while the broad jump ties the record set by Kolton Miller in 2018.

At 320 pounds, Wirfs has ridiculous athleticism. In addition to playing football, Wirfs was a high school state champion in both wrestling and the discus. On PFT Live this week, Wirfs revealed that his high school had to alter his practice schedule because he could throw the discus so far it would land over the fence and onto the tennis courts nearly 200 feet away. The boys’ track and field team practiced at the same time as the girls’ tennis team, and Wirfs couldn’t throw when the tennis courts were in use.

Perhaps Wirfs also should have tried the long jump and the high jump. There’s not much he can’t do.