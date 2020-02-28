Will Robert Kraft intervene to keep Tom Brady?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 28, 2020, 12:12 PM EST
It’s become regarded as a given that, when the time comes for the Patriots to decide the offer that will be made to Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick — and only coach Bill Belichick — will determine the structure and amount of the deal. Some league insiders with knowledge of the dynamics in New England wonder whether it will actually come to that.

As one such source wondered aloud on Thursday in Indianapolis, what if owner Robert Kraft eventually tells Belichick that he has to do whatever it takes to keep Brady? Belichick wouldn’t like it, but some still believe that Kraft pulled that same trump card in 2017, when the team handed Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers for a second-round pick.

With plenty of Patriots fans poised to blame Kraft (which makes no sense whatsoever) if Brady leaves, Kraft may feel compelled to exercise his ownership privilege to ensure that Brady stays put.

Of course, if Brady senses that Belichick is ultimately proceeding against his wishes, Brady may be even more inclined to leave. Still, if it comes to that, it could be easier to get people in Boston and beyond to realize that, if Brady leaves, it will have happened because Brady wants to leave and/or because Belichick wants that outcome as well. Although it should already be obvious that Kraft wants Brady to stay, it may take a power play from ownership to get some to conclude that, of all the people who could be or should be blamed for Brady scratching a 20-year itch, Kraft should not be one of them.

  2. As a longtime Pats fan, I know players come and go. QBs, too. Brady can’t run. Belichick knows it as do other teams (34 yards last season). At 43 he’s not getting any faster, for sure. The Titans and Fins – winners of the last two games – admitted they had a lot of three man rushes, knowing he’d stay in the pocket. That forces Brady to find open guys with 8 guys in coverage. Tough.
    So if he leaves, I am sure Mr. Eight Super Bowl Wins has a plan for an alternative. Brady is great but in Belichick we trust!

  4. As a Bills fan this is my dream scenario. Brady and Belichick are both shortlist GOATs at their respective craft, but at this stage Bill is still performing at his all time high, while Brady is operating on a waning clock. If Kraft keeps undermining Bill on roster decisions, Bill may very well be the guy that leaves New England, and if that happens then the dynasty is done.

  5. Kraft has already stated he would prefer Brady back but I find hard to believe he would overrule BB on a football decision…

  6. Although most consider the story of Kraft forcing the trade of Jimmy G. to be a factual account of events, they only believe so because it has been repeated so often. In fact, there’s no proof that ever happened and the same report that made that claim also made numerous other accusations which have since been proven partially or fully untrue.

    Regardless, I wouldn’t expect Kraft to make the call this time around. He’ll leave it up to Belichick, as he should. It would be foolish to think Kraft doesn’t know what Bill’s plans are for Brady and the rest of their FAs. If Kraft were going to intervene he would have done so before now, and he certainly would have done so a year ago when they didn’t want to extend him beyond a single season.

