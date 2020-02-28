XFL faces new TV challenges this weekend

Posted by Mike Florio on February 28, 2020, 4:47 PM EST
Getty Images

For the first three weeks of the XFL’s first (technically second) season, the ratings have consistently dropped. For the fourth week, the XFL will be facing the most competition yet for eyeballs.

Both days of XFL games will compete with the Scouting Combine, with Saturday’s workouts from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. ET and Sunday’s session from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET. Will people choose to watch football played by non-NFL players, or will they choose to watch non-football played by future NFL players?

We’re about to find out.

Then there’s the impact of the return of the MLS on the XFL. As noted by Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, Sunday’s ABC/ESPN game will be moved to ESPN2 because ESPN has an opening-day MLS doubleheader. Apart from whether and to what extent fans will choose to watch soccer over football, the move of the XFL game to ESPN2 necessarily will result in a smaller audience.

And it’s just the beginning. Free agency is coming. NCAA conference basketball tournaments are coming. March Madness is coming. Baseball is coming. With XFL ratings already going down without these specific alternatives for TV viewing, the XFL could be facing an uphill climb.

4 responses to “XFL faces new TV challenges this weekend

  1. Y’all really are making a big deal out of nothing. If the options are between an actual football game and a glorified workout what do you really think fans are likely to tune into?

  2. one would assume (hope) that the XFL and the networks factored these “issues” into their financial model when deciding to launch this league and have their games played during this time of year…it’s not like the dates of the NFL combine, March Madness, the MLS should be surprises. basically, it should be expected that ratings drop a bit but that should have been modeled into theirs and the networks (whom effectively underright the league) business plans

