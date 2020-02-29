12,116 see New York Guardians beat L.A. Wildcats

Posted by Mike Florio on February 29, 2020, 6:28 PM EST
The XFL has struggled to find its footing in some of its eight cities. It hasn’t struggled to find a small group of fans who loudly object to any statements of fact or opinion that place the resurrected football league in a remotely negative light.

Those folks won’t like this: On Saturday, only 12,116 showed up at cavernous MetLife Stadium to watch the New York Guardians defeat the L.A. Wildcats, 17–14. It can be characterized as the smallest announced attendance yet for an XFL game. In fairness, it also can be called the 14th-largest crowd in XFL history, not including games played in 2001.

Last Sunday, 12,211 showed up in L.A. to watch a game between the Wildcats and the Houston Roughnecks. That comes in at No. 2 (or, as the case may be, No. 13).

At the other end of the spectrum, Seattle and St. Louis consistently are drawing crowds in excess of 20,000. Both teams currently are playing at the Dome at America’s Center, with the BattleHawks leading the Dragons, 17-3.

10 responses to “12,116 see New York Guardians beat L.A. Wildcats

  1. No one is going to keep watching this. It will have that small group that will only have bad things to say about someone telling them the truth. The XFL doesn’t last this go round past it’s second season. It’s probably 60/40 that it folds after one season as it is.

  3. I actually like everything about the XFL so far, really do. Except one thing – I wish it started in April, right around draft time, and finished in late June or, my idea, July 4th weekend!!! By the time the Super Bowl is done, I’m football’d out. With the hyperbole leading to the draft, kick off the XFL then, and ride the wave, then end on the most American weekend! (you can have this idea for FREE XFL, Florio has this in writing now. Ok, maybe and honorable mention or something, but no cash). Their timing is off; the product is pretty good and will only get better if they can keep going.

  4. Every league that’s tried to play this game has failed for a reason. It would be like some league starting up and trying to compete with the NHL, or the NBA it’s not gonna happen. The best players are already playing in the established leagues, and making tons of money, so unless some new league is going to appear out of nowhere with a boatload of cash, and can pry away star players who are already under contract with their respective leagues (which is doubtful to say the least) then they don’t stand a chance…That’s it end of story

  5. Again, this is year 1 of a start up league, and NY in particular is one of the worst teams thus far so as you might imagine that’s not an encouraging sign to prospective fans to come out and watch them. The attendance is fine, the ratings are solid, and they already have enough money to keep their league afloat for their first couple of seasons. When any of those things stops applying THEN you can have a reason to worry, until then any mention of attendance like this is making a mountain out of a mole hill.

  6. I wonder how many people showed up to watch the new professional football league that eventually became the NFL. How many showed up to the newly minted NFL? I’m going to go out on a limb and not say 30k. If 300 showed up for a game between ACME and the Staleys, everyone was probably tickled. Twelve thousand people attending a game in Feb in NJ featuring a new league is probably a good thing. That’s 12,000 people to tell another 12,000 about it.

  7. Considering how riveting the fourth quarter of NFL preseason games are, its hard to believe people don’t love the XFL. It’s all the same players you’ve never heard of except with worse coaching. What’s not to like?

  9. Watching Seattle and St Louis and one thing is becoming very apparent….there needs to be penalties enforced for offensive players lowering their helmets and creating zero area to be tackled.

