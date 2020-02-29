BattleHawks bring out another big crowd in St. Louis

Getty Images

St. Louis definitely was ready for some football.

A week after 29,554 attended the XFL BattleHawks’ home opener at the Dome at America’s Center, a whopping 27,527 showed up for another contest.

This time around, the Battlehawks built a 17-3 halftime lead and held onto it, beating the Seattle Dragons, 23-16.

Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu generated 264 passing yards, and he also was the team’s leading rusher, with 63 yards.

Seattle benched quarterback Brandon Daniels at intermission, riding B.J. Daniels the rest of the way. The move narrowed the gap, but not by enough.

With the win, the Battlehawks moved to 3-1. The Dragons, who have drawn large crowds to a pair of home games in Seattle, are now 1-3.