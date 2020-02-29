ESPN moves on to “alternative plans” to remake MNF booth

Posted by Mike Florio on February 29, 2020, 1:47 PM EST
ESPN had hoped to hire Tony Romo as the new Monday Night Football analyst. With Romo staying put at CBS, ESPN must move on to Plan B.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that ESPN has “alternative plans” for the Monday night booth. Per Marchand, the first call “likely” will be made to Peyton Manning, whose relationship with ESPN expanded in 2019 to include Peyton’s Places on ESPN+.

If Peyton once again declines (and maybe $17 million per year will get his attention), ESPN will have to move to Plan C. Regardless, it still feels like a major change is coming to Monday nights, especially since the broadcast will be changing producers.

Last year, Joe Tessitore handled play-by-play and Booger McFarland served as the analyst. In 2018, McFarland roamed the sideline in a down-in-front rolling chair, with Tessitore and Jason Witten in the booth.

15 responses to “ESPN moves on to “alternative plans” to remake MNF booth

  4. Don’t care if the final team is Man-Man, Man-Woman, Woman-Woman, 3 people, etc. For a company with as much money and influence as Disney how difficult can it really be to find a half way decent Color Commentator and Play by Play Commentator? I mean really, MNF has been going downhill fast since Tirico left for NBC and Gruden went back to coaching.

  6. No matter who is running MNF telecast, they keep repeating the same mistake of trying to make it about the announcers instead of the game. Never met an NFL fan who said they tune in because of the announcers.

  9. I set my home theater to “stadium” and don’t have to listen to any announcers. What a godsend not having to listen to people babbling nonsensically for three hours. At least Romo has a few actually inciteful things to say from time to time. Does anyone actually want to listen to Peyton Manning for three hours every Sunday? Not me.

  10. correct but if you go back to the origins of Monday Night Football it was the color folks who made the game a watch idea Lawyer turned boxing/baseball guy as I remember.

  13. Please give us a new team. Tessitore gets too excited over the simplest of plays. Booger knows his stuff but he won’t give us 5 seconds of quiet time. If I don’t mute at least half of the game I feel like I was beaten with a bag of oranges when it’s over.

  15. Some good comments…like not making the broadcast about the commentators. I’m so sick of those guys running off at the mouth constantly. The network has so many good college football commentators. How can they not find a good pair of announcers for MNF? It’s pathetic really.

