ESPN moves on to “alternative plans” to remake MNF booth

Getty Images

ESPN had hoped to hire Tony Romo as the new Monday Night Football analyst. With Romo staying put at CBS, ESPN must move on to Plan B.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that ESPN has “alternative plans” for the Monday night booth. Per Marchand, the first call “likely” will be made to Peyton Manning, whose relationship with ESPN expanded in 2019 to include Peyton’s Places on ESPN+.

If Peyton once again declines (and maybe $17 million per year will get his attention), ESPN will have to move to Plan C. Regardless, it still feels like a major change is coming to Monday nights, especially since the broadcast will be changing producers.

Last year, Joe Tessitore handled play-by-play and Booger McFarland served as the analyst. In 2018, McFarland roamed the sideline in a down-in-front rolling chair, with Tessitore and Jason Witten in the booth.