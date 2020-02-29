Isaiah Simmons runs an official 4.39 in the 40

AP

Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons wowed scouts Saturday night at the NFL Scouting Combine, running an official time of 4.39 in the 40-yard dash.

He declined to run a second time.

Simmons’ time was just off the combine record for a linebacker set by Shaquem Griffin two years ago with a 4.38 clocking.

Simmons weighed 238 pounds, had a 39-inch vertical and an 11-foot broad jump.

He played every position in the Clemson defense except nose tackle and the 3-technique. Simmons’ best fit in the NFL could be at weakside linebacker.

“I think it’s really beneficial for me [to have played so many positions],” Simmons said. “I know years ago it wasn’t good to be a position-less guy. But now it’s become a benefit for me just because of all the versatility I’ll be able to do — play linebacker, play safety, whatever it is, I feel like it just helps me out.

“When it comes down to it, I’m going to try with my best ability to do everything I can.”