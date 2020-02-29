Jeff Okudah takes issue with reporter’s question about “sloppy” play

Getty Images

Former Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah got a question he didn’t care for at the Scouting Combine.

A reporter told Okudah he had been “sloppy” during his college career, and Okudah pushed back on that.

“Sometimes you have a tendency to get kind of sloppy,” the reporter said, via Doug Farrar of USA Today. “How are you looking to improve that?”

“Sloppy in what way?” Okudah replied.

“Sloppy like kind of penalties and stuff like that,” the reporter said.

“I had zero pass interferences, zero holdings. So put the tape on again. I think you might see something else,” Okudah said.

Okudah is right: His play was not “sloppy,” it was outstanding, which is why he’s a Top 5 pick in many mock drafts. It’s hard to guess where that question was coming from.