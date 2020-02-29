Laviska Shenault to have surgery after Combine

Getty Images

Former Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault thought the lingering injury he’s been dealing with would heal without surgery, but it hasn’t.

Shenault will have surgery for the core muscle injury and inflammation of the pubic bone that has been aggravating him since last year’s season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Although Shenault has been able to work out at the Scouting Combine, he’s going to have the surgery and hope to be ready to go when the team that drafts him has its first rookie minicamp.

Shenault averaged 9.6 catches a game last season, the best in college football. He’s a potential first-round pick in April.