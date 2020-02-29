Michael Thomas cites new Tony Romo deal in opposition to CBA

Posted by Mike Florio on February 29, 2020, 7:46 AM EST
The decision by CBS to get Tony Romo under contract in advance of CBS getting the NFL under contract could make it just a little harder for the NFL to get any network under contract.

Responding to the news of Romo making $17 million per year to serve as a game analyst on TV (only $1 million less per year than he was making as a starting quarterback), Saints receiver Michael Thomas — the 2019 NFL offensive player of the year — cited the Romo contract as proof positive that players should be negative about the proposed labor deal.

“[T]hat’s why we shouldn’t sign the new CBA agreement no way the announcer should be making more than 90% of the players,” Thomas tweeted Friday night, adding a #No for good measure.

Thomas is not active in NFL Players Association leadership. Some within the union believe that the decision of star players who choose not to be involved in union business to take shots at the CBA will galvanize those who spent hour and hours to get the CBA to where it is now. Which could help their effort to push the proposal across the finish line.

Still, like Jimmy the Gent’s crew after the Luftansa heist, it could be wise for the networks to not go buy anything for a while.

13 responses to “Michael Thomas cites new Tony Romo deal in opposition to CBA

  1. I thought football guys didn’t talk about each other’s money? What does Thomas care how much Romo makes? He’s the best at what he does and he’s officially being paid like it. End of discussion, Thomas needs to mind his own business. Especially since he apparently isn’t very involved in the process.

  3. This is ridiculous on so many levels. I hope Michale Thomas never retires and wants to be an analyst. Or if he does I hope he takes less than the base salary of an NFL player. What CBS wants to pay its employees has nothing to do with the CBA, and quite frankly is none of the players business.

  5. Some of these players don’t realize the urgency to get a deal done and the owners with the networks in turn has much more to do with the 2020 Election. Many players are not old enough to remember Trump’s attempt to force an NFL-USFL merger in 1986 where he “won” but the USFL (where he owned the NJ Generals) was only awarded $1 (tripled to $3) in damages and his vendetta against the NFL dates back to then along with his failed 2014 bid to buy the Bills. The owners need to lock in deals with the players and networks now as if Trump is re-elected in November, he could turn around and for example reinstate the old “prime time access” laws as they used to be that would hurt the NFL just to “stick it” to them. That would have many unintended consequences extending beyond football as networks would be required to return to setting aside 7:00-8:00 PM/6:00-7:00 PM CT on Sundays for news or children’s programming and there are religious groups who will not accept pro sports as children’s programming. That in turn makes the NFL less valuable if for example Sunday games have to be 12:15 and 3:40 PM ET just to assure games as best possible end by 7:00 PM ET and NBC unable to air Football Night in America starting at 7:00 PM for example and delay Sunday Night Football to an 8:50 PM ET kickoff just to get a pregame show in at 8:00 PM ET.

    Waiting could cost the players and owners a lot of money because networks won’t be willing to pay as much if they have to play by the old “prime time access” laws that pre-date FOX taking over the NFC package of the NFL in 1994.

  6. These kind of totally irrelevant comments does not help the NFLPA’s cause. What’s next – getting caught distributing marijuana & blaming the sun for growing it!

  7. While Romo is undoubtedly being over paid this is apples and oranges. One is one of 1600 being paid to play football, the other is one of 12 being paid to announce it on TV. Different skill sets, different employers, different unions.

    Peyton Manning was earning that much in endorsement money per year when he retired on top of what the league paid him to play football. Hell i think Dak Prescott makes more money than that in endorsements.

    What you are paid in one career is not necessarily related to what you are getting paid in another career. There’s no indication at this time that anyone will pay Michael Thomas to be a broadcaster.

  8. By that logic, there’s no way any athlete should be making more money than the fans who support them.

  9. If he thinks Romo making more than “90%” of the league is too much, what percentage would he be okay with? Also, will he look at other NFL corporate partners such as beverage companies, auto companies, tech firms, etc., and let them know that their executives should not be paid more than grown men playing a child’s game?

  10. Hes wrong. Romo is more recognizable than most of the players, so why shouldnt he get the money. Hes also, arguably, the best analyst doing NFL games right now and should be paid accordingly.

  11. Romo got everything that he deserved – bush league move by Thomas to criticize someone else’s money.

  12. This 17 game proposal in the CBA will tell us if the players are more interested in their health or their wallet !

  13. According to the US Census, The average income in the US in 2018 was $50,431. Approximately 67% of workers make less than that. Minimum salary in the NFL could soon be over $600,000. That means it would take 12 years for the average worker to make what the lowest paid NFL player makes in a year.

    Please, Mr. Thomas, tell your fans why we should care about the opinion of a multi-millionaire (you) regarding the salary of another multi-millionaire (Romo).

