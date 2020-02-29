Mike Mayock: Raiders will still take chances despite “swing and miss” last year

Getty Images

Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock says he and head coach Jon Gruden won’t hesitate to make aggressive moves this offseason.

Mayock said on NFL Network that the Raiders’ up-and-down experience in 2019 won’t change their approach in 2020.

“Did we swing and miss on a free agent or two? Yeah, we did. I understand that. And we will continue to take some chances at different times,” Mayock said.

Mayock didn’t say who he was referring to as a “swing and miss” but the obvious name is Antonio Brown, who arrived in a trade and was then given a contract worthy of an elite free agent, only to be released before ever playing for the Raiders — and before earning any of that elite money.

The Raiders did improve last year, from 4-12 in 2018 to 7-9 in 2019. But in their first year in Las Vegas in 2020 they’re looking to be playoff contenders. With two first-round picks and more than $50 million in cap space, there’s every reason to think the Raiders will make more aggressive moves in the months ahead.