Mohammed Seisay taken to hospital with neck injury

Getty Images

Seattle Dragons defensive back Mohammed Seisay was transported to a local hospital after a helmet-to-helmet hit.

As Seisay prepared to tackle St. Louis BattleHawks running back Keith Ford, Ford lowered his helmet. The players’ helmets met in a violent collision that knocked Seisay backward.

Doctors and athletic trainers attended to Seisay’s neck injury.

He eventually was placed on a stretcher and gave a thumb’s up before leaving the field.

The team updated his condition afterward: “Dragons defensive back Mohammed Seisay is in good spirits after suffering a neck injury in the second quarter. He is being taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure for further evaluation.”