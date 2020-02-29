NFLPA estimates two extra playoff games to be worth $150 million in 2020 season

Getty Images

Two extra playoffs games will result in plenty of extra money.

In a summary of the proposed CBA sent by the NFL Players Association to all players, the NFLPA estimates that expansion of the postseason from 12 to 14 teams in 2020, resulting in two extra wild-card games, will generate $150 million in additional revenue.

With the players’ share remaining at 47 percent in 2020 before bumping to 48 percent in 2021 (and 48.5 percent when the regular season expands), that’s roughly $70.5 million in extra money for the players.

That number will only grow under new TV deals. Even if it doesn’t, that’s $1.5 billion over 10 years — and well over $700 million in extra money for players.