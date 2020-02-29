NFLPA provides more CBA details to players

Getty Images

In a memo sent to all players on Saturday night, NFL Players Association president Eric Winston has provided more information to all union members regarding the proposed CBA.

The email contains a link to a document that contains more details about the “principle terms” of the deal. Winston explains that the legal team is currently drafting the language of the final CBA.

“You will have time to review the full CBA before you vote,” Winston’s email explains. He also points out that the CBA is a “result of nearly one year of negotiations, based on the priorities set forth by your player leadership in March of 2019.”

Winston closes with this request: “Please respect each other through this process as well as the time and effort that was put in by both your Executive Committee and the board to lead us to this point.”

It’s unclear when a vote on the new CBA will be held. The goal seems to be to get it done as quickly as practicable.