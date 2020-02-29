Officially, Jonathan Taylor gets even faster

Getty Images

It seems that the official 40-yard dash times at the Scouting Combine eventually are higher. For Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, the official number ended up being lower.

From 4.41 seconds unofficially, Taylor ended up at 4.39 seconds. That makes him one hundredth of a second faster than Saquon Barkley in 2018.

Making the feat more impressive is that Taylor weighed in earlier this week at 226, the third-highest at his position for this specific Combine class.

Taylor was the fastest of all running backs. The full list of official times generated by tailbacks is here. Others who came in under 4.5 seconds include Darrynton Evans (4.41), Raymond Calais (4.42), Anthony McFarland (4.44), Cam Akers (4.47), D’Andre Swift (4.48), and Joshua Kelly (4.49).

We interviewed Taylor and Swift in Indianapolis. The Swift interview is attached. Scroll down in the Rumor Mill for the Taylor conversation.