Proposed CBA increases penalties for DUI

Getty Images

The price of driving drunk goes up under the proposed CBA.

Currently, a DUI offense results in a baseline suspension of two games. The new labor deal, if ratified by the players, will result in a 50-percent increase in the punishment.

According to the details provided by the NFL Players Association to all players, a DUI will result in a three-game suspension moving forward.

For players who currently face DUI charges, it could make sense to strike a plea deal ASAP. Unless the final language of the new CBA specifies that the enhanced punishment applies only to incidents happening after ratification, resolution of charges before and after the new CBA is enacted could make a huge difference for the player.

That said, it’s hard to feel bad for any player (or anyone else) who gets a DUI in this day and age, when merely pressing a couple of buttons on a ride-sharing app results in a car showing up within minutes.