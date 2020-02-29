Proposed CBA would cover 11 years, not 10

Getty Images

The document provided by the NFL Players Association to all players has plenty of details about the proposed CBA. Some are surprising.

Reportedly a 10-year deal that would go through 2029 (like the 2011 10-year CBA that runs from 2011 through 2020), the summary sent by the union to all players specifies at the very bottom of the 10-page document that the CBA covers the 2020 season through the 2030 season.

That’s not a 10-year deal. It’s an eleven-year deal. And that’s fine, if the players want to commit for that long. But they need to know that they’re doing so.

As a practical matter, 10 or 11 years doesn’t mean much, since most of them will be retired by the time the extra year rolls around. Still, they need to realize the extent of the commitment before voting for or against it.