Report: Browns will let Joe Schobert hit open market

Getty Images

The Browns aren’t prepared to pay Joe Schobert what the linebacker expects to get on the open market.

The meeting in Indianapolis between Browns General Manager Andrew Berry and Schobert’s agent, Joe Panos, essentially ended with a good-bye, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Schobert, ranked 43rd on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents, could command a contract paying him $10 million annually.

The Browns are expected to use their cap space to shore up the offensive line, Cabot adds.

Berry hinted at a parting earlier this week.

“He’s obviously earned the right to test the market if he deems that appropriate,” Berry said at the Combine. “But it’s one of those situations where we like Joe. It obviously has to work for both sides. It has to work for us from a cost perspective with our long-term roster strategy, and obviously it has to be a fit for Joe and his family as well.”

Schobert, 26, made the Pro Bowl in 2017. He has missed only three of a possible 64 games in his career since the Browns made him a fourth-round choice in 2016.

The Packers are one of the teams believed to have interest in Schobert, according to PackersNews.com, and Bengals running back Joe Mixon made his pitch for Cincinnati to sign Schobert in a social media post Saturday night.

Schobert replied to Mixon, writing, “Appreciate it Joe! Never know what will happen.”