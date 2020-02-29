Wife, agent make it clear that Matthew Stafford wants to stay with the Lions

Getty Images

Trade chatter regarding Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford started with an Instagram post from his wife. His wife has now helped put the matter to rest, also on Instagram.

In a pair of Friday evening messages, Kelly Stafford made it clear that her husband doesn’t want to be traded. Agent Tom Condon separately told Mike Silver of NFL Network, who had dusted off the trade rumors on Friday afternoon, that Stafford does not want to be traded.

The question first came up more than two weeks ago, when a TV station in Detroit reported, citing unnamed sources close to Stafford and to the Lions, that the team had been engaged in trade talks for the first pick in the 2009 draft. The TV station quietly removed sources close to Stafford from the report. The next day, the TV station doubled down on the report, citing Kelly Stafford’s Instagram posts that seemed to welcome a trade to the Chargers.

Silver tweeted on Friday that coaches and General Managers believe that Stafford wants to be traded. As pointed out here, there’s a big difference between believing it and knowing it.

The good news is that we now know that Stafford won’t be traded. So everyone can now go back to something more productive, like wondering whether the Lions will use the third overall pick on a quarterback who would eventually supplant Stafford.