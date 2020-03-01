Cam Jordan had core muscle surgery

Getty Images

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan will spend some time recovering from surgery this offseason.

Jordan told Michael Silver of NFL Media that he had core muscle surgery a couple of days after the Super Bowl. Jordan played throughthe final five weeks of the Saints’ season and he also took part in the Pro Bowl before having the surgery to repair an adductor muscle that was torn from the bone.

He is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp this summer. His offseason work will likely be limited as he continues recovering from the operation.

Jordan has never missed a game during his nine NFL seasons. He finished the 2019 season with 53 tackles and a career-high 15.5 sacks.