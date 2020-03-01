Colts, Patriots named as potential landing spots for Andy Dalton

Getty Images

The Bears have reportedly spoken with the Bengals about trading for quarterback Andy Dalton, but Chicago isn’t his only potential destination.

The Colts and Patriots are other teams that may have interest in Dalton, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Indianapolis is keeping its options open for an upgrade at quarterback over incumbent starter Jacoby Brissett, who has shown some promise but hasn’t done enough to establish himself as the clear franchise quarterback.

New England is a different situation altogether. The Patriots may still keep Tom Brady, but with each day Brady’s free agency draws closer, and if Brady leaves, the Patriots need a backup plan. Dalton could be that backup plan. Peter King said on PFT Live in January that Dalton is the type of quarterback Bill Belichick would like to coach.

The Bengals are expected to select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the draft, and that would open the door to a Dalton trade. Those are two of the players in the game of quarterback musical chairs being played this offseason, a game that will also involve Brissett and the biggest player of all, Brady.