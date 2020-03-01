Jack Conklin may be headed to the Jets

Getty Images

A year ago, the Titans opted not to exercise their fifth-year option on tackle Jack Conklin‘s rookie contract. As a result, he may be headed for a franchise that entered the AFL as the Titans.

Per a league source, one NFL team has been informed that Conklin plans to sign with the Jets when free agency opens on March 18.

The report is just that, and nothing more. It doesn’t mean that the Jets and Conklin’s representation have struck a wink-nod deal. It doesn’t mean that they’ve even talked, although tampering is rampant in Indianapolis at the Scouting Combine.

All it means is that one NFL team has been informed that Conklin plans to sign with the Jets. Within the next 18 days, we’ll find out whether that happens.

Or, actually, within the next 16. The legal tampering period allows agreements in principle to be reached, and last year dozens of deals were leaked to the media not long after the window opened for officially negotiating them.

Selected in round one from Michigan State in 2016, Conklin has started all 16 games in three of his four seasons in Tennessee.