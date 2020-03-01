Javelin Guidry blazes a 4.29 40 at Combine

Getty Images

Former Utah cornerback Javelin Guidry didn’t run the fastest 40-yard-dash at this year’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, but he came pretty close.

Guidry ran a pair of 40s that were unofficially clocked at 4.3 seconds on Sunday and the official time went in the books at 4.29 seconds. That’s the second-fastest time of this year’s Combine with former Alabama wideout Henry Ruggs at the top of the list after he covered the distance in 4.27 seconds on Thursday night.

There weren’t many questions about Guidry’s speed coming into the Combine. He was sixth in the 60-meter-dash at 2019 United States indoor championships and won a state title at 100 meters while in high school.

On the field, Guidry played 38 games for the Utes over the last three seasons and finished his college career with 120 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions.