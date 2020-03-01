Jeff Okudah OK after hitting head at Scouting Combine

Getty Images

Cornerback Jeff Okudah showed he can recover at the Scouting Combine Sunday.

After taking a fall during an on-field drill and hurting his neck, he actually returned to finish the day well.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, Okudah’s agent said he was not injured during the awkward fall, and his testing results confirmed that.

The Ohio State corner came back to post a 41-inch vertical leap and an 11-foot-3 broad jump.

He’ll have a chance to perform for scouts against at Ohio State’s pro day on March 25. But he may not need to do a single thing more to convince teams, as he’s the top cornerback prospect in the draft and a likely top-five pick.