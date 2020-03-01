Kenneth Murray, Patrick Queen believed to have minor hamstring injuries

Getty Images

A pair of promising linebackers pulled up with hamstring injuries after running the 40 at the Scouting Combine on Saturday, but it doesn’t look like either one is dealing with a major issue.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Kenneth Murray and Patrick Queen are believed to have minor injuries.

Queen ran both of his 40s before winding up on crutches before the night is out. Rapoport reports that the former LSU linebacker is off the crutches on Sunday and could do field work at the school’s Pro Day on April 3.

Murray only ran once and has a similar outlook for Oklahoma’s March 11 Pro Day. He is not expected to run, but the thought at the moment is that he should be able to do some other work.