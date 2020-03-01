Khalil Davis runs 4.75-second 40 at 308 pounds

Getty Images

Nebraska defensive tackle Khalil Davis turned in one of the most impressive 40-yard dashes we’ve ever seen at the Scouting Combine.

Davis ran his 40 in 4.75 seconds, a stunning number given his weight of 308 pounds. The NFL’s Combine results tracker goes back to 2006, and in that time, no defensive lineman weighing more than 300 pounds has ever run that fast.

Another impressive 40 was run by Davis’s twin brother, Carlos Davis, who ran his 40 in 4.82 seconds. Carlos Davis weighs 313 pounds.

And Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore ran a 4.79-second 40. Gallimore weighs 304 pounds.

Those times were three of the four fastest 40s by defensive linemen weighing more than 300 pounds at the Combine in the last 15 years.