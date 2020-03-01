Landry Jones throws three first quarter interceptions

Getty Images

Landry Jones threw 52 interceptions in 53 games at the University of Oklahoma. He threw five interceptions in five NFL starts.

Jones threw three interceptions in the first quarter of Sunday’s XFL showdown against the Houston Roughnecks. The Dallas Renegades quarterback leads the XFL with seven interceptions despite missing the season opener with a knee issue.

It prompted a question about whether the Renegades might have a Zamboni driver to play emergency quarterback.

The Roughnecks converted Landry’s three turnovers into 15 points and lead 15-8.

Jones started the game 3-of-7 for 43 yards and the three picks on the Dallas Renegades’ first three possessions.

Houston started its first field goal drive on the Dallas 48 after safety Cody Brown’s interception of Jones. Its second field goal drive began at midfield after Deatrick Nichols’ interception. The Roughnecks’ touchdown drive began at the Dallas 40 after Nichols second interception.

Jones then led Dallas on a six-play, 45-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Donald Parham. Parham also caught the 2-point conversion.

The Roughnecks are the XFL’s only undefeated team. The Renegades are a game behind them in the standings at 2-1.