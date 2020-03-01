Mike Pouncey say veteran players are organizing a separate strike fund

Posted by Mike Florio on March 1, 2020, 4:32 PM EST
Getty Images

For the past few years, the NFL Players Association has been squirreling away cash in the event of a work stoppage in 2021. Chargers center Mike Pouncey claims that he and other veterans will be creating a separate strike fund to help players get through a season without football.

“We are in the process of drawing up another fund to help in the wake of this 2021 strike,” Pouncey said on Instagram. “I myself @mikepouncey and @russellokung are all putting up 250k apiece along with a lot of other vet players stay tuned!!”

This follows a recent video from Mike Pouncey, whose choice of language was far from i-dentical to his identical twice Maurkice. In Mike’s video, he provided that all players will be taken care of during a 2021 strike.

In order for a work stoppage to work, it will be critical for the players to have enough cash for the duration of it. But collecting, handling, and dispersing that cash quickly will become a full-time job for one or more people. Plus, there will be many questions to resolve. Does every player get the same total amount? Or do players get it based on what they currently earn, with a percentage replaced? Does federal/state law require taxes to be paid and withheld? Will some players who have made dramatically more than most  be expected to take nothing? If so, what will be the cutoff?

Whatever the amount of the fund, a work stoppage will still require all players to pass on 100 percent of their salary plus 100 percent of their ability to play football. The far more effective approach, as we’ve discussed in the past, would be for the players to set up their own alternative league to compete with the NFL during a strike, since the NFL surely would hire replacement players, like it did in 1987.

Of course, that would require a small army of people working full time to organize a player-owned-and-operated league that would have more value in its threat than in its execution. The owners already have everything in place to proceed with games because they play games. The players would be building their own thing from scratch.

Even though watching real NFL players would be far more compelling than watching XFL players in NFL uniforms (or, as I’m currently experiencing, XFL players in XFL uniforms), it would be a very difficult task. And it would be far more difficult than raising a strike fund large enough to get players to take the leap of faith that their bills will be paid for a full football season, if they refuse the current deal and take their chances in 2021.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Mike Pouncey say veteran players are organizing a separate strike fund

  1. Granted not all NFL players make millions per year but those that do and even with league minimum if you can’t go a year with no NFL check I really have no sympathy for you. Guess you wasted your time in college skipping class and still handed passing grades

  2. LOL these players want as much money as leagues where they play 82 or 162 games and have roster sizes of 15 or 24. Also where the playoffs have best of 7 series.

    Every NBA season is like literally half a decade of NFL product, actually more like 6 years if you include the playoffs. Meanwhile the NBA doesn’t have 53 man rosters to pay.

    The average NFL player only plays about an hour or so of actual game time a season if they play a full 16 game season (not counting playoffs or preseason).

    These players are delusional. They already make more per game than any other league. Nothing wrong with that. But wanting even more is going to backfire.

    People don’t care about guys whose minimum salary is about 15-30 years of a normal person.

  3. Go on strike and that will be the straw that broke the camels back. I’ll spend my time and money elsewhere.

  4. absolutely

    i had it all along

    the players have the leverage here for a few reasons but mainly due to the 17 game crap and the dropping ratings. The leverage is that..over-saturation

    call them on it

  5. The prospects of the players forming their own league with a much larger chunk of the pie has to scare the pants off the owners. They better get organized and lay the foundation now to be ready to roll in 2021. They DO have the product the consumers want to pay to see.

  7. These players need a reality check! The owners caved on almost everything to get a 17th game and get it done fast.

  8. jmc8888 says:
    March 1, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    People don’t care about guys whose minimum salary is about 15-30 years of a normal person.
    —–
    No, but people certainly care about billionaires when it comes to missing out on entertainment.

  9. Because a lot of these guys spend every penny they make, as fast as they make it. Like most Americans, just to a higher level. Don’t feel sorry for anybody making this kind of money and being broke by missing one paycheck. Minimum wage in the NFL is like 10-12 years for the average family of four.

  10. Not many heroes left this once great game dies a little more each year what happen to all the real men? Now it’s mostly greedy cry babies and lawyers.

  11. I laugh out loud at people suggesting “take on the billionaires”. These clowns can’t even go one game check without having to borrow money or dip into a special fund, but you think they can beat the billionaires at business? Sure. Ok. Here’s the deal with billionaires. They made billions by crushing everybody in their path. And they will easily out wait the players and win, again.

  12. The owners know that most of the guys in the league are the supporters of a large extended family, and will be forced to cave. I’m sure the percentage of players in a Tyron Smith-like situation is pretty substantial and hamstrings the union to a degree.

  13. conormacleod says:
    March 1, 2020 at 4:56 pm

    Here’s the deal with billionaires. They made billions by crushing everybody in their path.
    ———
    Pure delusion. NFL team owners became billionaires by inheriting their money or exploiting political connections, or both. The self-made billionaires are a small minority of NFL owners.

  15. I try to stay impartial on matters like this but it’s hard when players cry about the amount of money they should be making.

    My heart goes out to the veteran non starter, special team guys who do the dirty work just trying to stay in the league they should be getting the lay bumps. It seems like when the cap goes up, mostly the high profile players like qb’s siphon off more than they should leaving the fringe players with peanuts.

    In regards to the cba, I’m not really sure what players expectations or demands are. If they think they are going to be able to hold out until all of them are payed like lebron that is never going to happen due to the amount of games and amount of players that need to be paid. But I do agree that fringe players should make more money and enough of this prorated contract we don’t have to guarantee you the league minimum if we cut you and bring you back after week one. That is just a crappy loophole that needs to be closed.

    The big name players (Top 200)imo make Way too much over the rest of the league and that gap needs to close. I also think a mandatory retirement portfolio should he setup for players as they have shown a propensity to live beyond their means and should have someone to try to save themselves from the 22 year old versions of themselves.

  16. In 1970 the average player made between $20k to $60k a year. They had second jobs and played for the love of the game. They played their asses off and took and delivered hits that’d make the cry babies playing today call for their mamas.

    Now we’ve got running backs who won’t get off the couch for $14 million, guys who won’t stop smoking pot no matter how much is on the line, and players bitching about franchise tags that pay them $10’s of millions. It’s getting tough to be an NFL fan.

    Coincidentally the xfl is putting on a good game on fs1 right now….going to watch it. Gotta respect guys breaking their backs for the same or less salary than most of us have.

  17. Kepp down voting. I count 18 owners or ownership groups that only own a team thanks to inheritance of a fortune or of the team itself. Buy hey, GO BILLIONAIRES!

  19. Ah yes the same Pouncey who called for the freedom of Aaron Hernandez. A true voice of reason here gentlemen!

  20. Many of the striking players will never get their jobs back. So many are borderline guys anyway, and there will be lots of players hungry for that money. Once that starts happening, many of the veterans will come back begging for their old jobs. I guarantee you the players will be hurt so bad by a strike, they won’t even think about another one for 40 years. The American public, many who are living paycheck to paycheck, just doesn’t have any sympathy for a group of very rich young men who decided they’d take away our Sunday NFL escape from reality. We’re all for the players, but the minute they quit on us, we become best friends with the owners, and will support whatever measures they choose to teach these spoiled rich kids a tough lesson. I don’t know who Mike Pouncey or guys like J.J. Watt are hanging around with, but they definitely don’t have their finger on the pulse of middle America. Delusional.

  21. Think about the rookies – they’re just about to realize a lifetime dream of playing in the NFL, and they walk into a strike which they had no vote on. And they have had no paychecks.

    Good to know there is a fund for them, but still a setback for those that would make the team. And some who would not make the team could end up with more money than if there were never a strike.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!