Packers and Browns planning joint practices

Getty Images

Maybe the Browns will be better guests this year under new coach Kevin Stefanski.

According to Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Browns and Packers are planning joint practices next summer in Wisconsin.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur had the Texans come in for joint workouts last summer, the first such work for the Packers since 2005.

“I think it was a positive experience for us last year and I know as an evaluator, I got a lot out of it,” Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said. “So I’m all for it. I think it helps our football team, so, but we’ll see. I think we’re just working through some details right now.”

The Browns worked out with the Colts last year, but it wasn’t such a good experience, as there were five fights during practice after then-coach Freddie Kitchens worked his team into a lather by telling them “we’re not going to back down anybody.”

In hindsight, it might have been a metaphor.