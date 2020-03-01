Patrick Mahomes on contract: Chiefs handle things the right way

Getty Images

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said recently that it will likely take some time for the team to come to terms on a contract extension with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but that “it’ll get done.”

It doesn’t sound like Mahomes is going to be paying contractual matters much attention in the near future. He said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that his early offseason work has focused on injury prevention and that he’s going to continue keeping his eyes on football while moving toward a new deal.

“I’m optimistic just to be able to be a Kansas City Chief for a long time. The best thing about this team and this organization is they handle things the right way,” Mahomes said. “So, for me, obviously I’m optimistic of getting that contract and extending my time in Kansas City. I’m just gonna go about being who I am just like I have since the beginning since I was the backup til now. That’s just to go out there, love this game, treat people the right way and all that stuff handles itself.”

There’s no time pressure to get a deal done now as the Chiefs have Mahomes under contractual control for two more years. Mahomes could exert other pressure to speed up the timeline, but that doesn’t seem to be in the cards.