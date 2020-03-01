Report: Bears have spoken to Bengals about Andy Dalton trade

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2020, 1:49 PM EST
Getty Images

The potential destinations for this year’s free agent quarterbacks have been a popular topic of conversation this offseason, but there’s also the possibility of some movement on the trade front.

With the Bengals expected to pick a quarterback first overall, Andy Dalton is at the top of the list of players that could be dealt this offseason. Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com reports that the Bears have spoken to the team about a deal.

Adding an alternative to Mitch Trubisky in the quarterback room makes the same sense for Chicago that signing Ryan Tannehill made for the Titans last year. Tannehill signed a one-year deal and Dalton only has one year left on his deal, so there wouldn’t be any commitment in the event Trubisky progresses or the Bears decide to go in an entirely different direction in 2021.

The Bears hired former Bengals offensive coordinator Bill Lazor to fill the same job on Matt Nagy’s staff, so Chicago would provide some familiarity for Dalton. That could be a factor given the Bengals’ stated plan to include Dalton in any trade discussions.

Nothing in the report suggests things have progressed to that point and Dalton may be one of many dominoes that wait to fall into place until Tom Brady makes his call about the 2020 season.

8 responses to “Report: Bears have spoken to Bengals about Andy Dalton trade

  1. Well if he goes to the Bears then we know we aren’t getting a 1st. They traded their next 4 1st rounders for Kahlil Mack lol.

  2. Definitely makes sense. Andy Dalton can be a good player with enough weapons and protection around him. Hope he does well wherever he ends up, solid guy.

  3. Much like Tannehill he Dalton would finish the year as the starter but will they wait to late to make the change?

  5. So the answer to an obviously bad QB draft pick is to trade a pick for a guy who could no longer hack it in Cincinnati? Ryan apace is going to destroy the already minimal chance the Bears have to get out of this death spiral. The next GM will have no high picks to use on the rebuild.

  6. Dalton would do fine in Chicago, although I doubt the move excites him. He will want to go to a place he can start. I still believe New England is where he’s headed, assuming Brady leaves. He fits the NE mold. He’ll just keep his mouth shut, play hard, and win over his teammates.

  7. The issues that caused Trubisky to struggle last season won’t be magically fixed by Dalton. The Bears would be better off spending the money on upgrading the line and getting some receivers and TE’s.

  8. This would be a great opportunity for the Bengals to look like they made a good move…..they’ll screw it up.

    Brady – sat his first year
    Brees – sat his first year
    Rogers – sat his first couple of years
    Mahomes – sat his first year

    P Manning is one of the few in nearly recent history that did not sit his first year, and still ended up being on the the best of all time.

    I don’t know why these bad teams will never learn, that it is more valuable to sit a rookie QB so he can learn. I get so mad that the same teams continue to ruin QB after QB.

    Burrow will get ruined in Cincinnati.

